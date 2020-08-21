Connecticut added 26,500 jobs in July

The Connecticut Department of Labor reported the state gained 26,500 net jobs in July, to a level of 1,540,400 seasonally adjusted.

On a year-over-year basis, nonagricultural employment in the state during July was 146,300 seasonally adjusted. June’s job gains of 73,300 was revised up by 4,000 jobs, and the state’s unemployment rate stood at 10.2%, equal to the national rate.

Private-sector employment grew by 29,100 to 1,324,800 jobs during July and are now down by 126,100 seasonally adjusted jobs from one year ago. The government supersector shed 2,600 jobs in July to a total of 215,600 and is down by 20,200 jobs over the year.

Within Fairfield County, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor grew by 9,200 net jobs in July, a 2.7% increase, while the Greater Danbury area grew by 2,900 positions for a 4.2% uptick.

“Connecticut saw another large job gain in July,” said Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “However, this gain has to be viewed from the perspective of the unprecedented job losses caused by public health concerns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The largest job gains in July were seen in leisure and hospitality, trade and other services – sectors heavily impacted by pandemic closures. Professional and business services also made a strong showing after several months of weakness.”

Chris DiPentima, chairman and CEO of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association, welcomed the July report but cautioned that the uncertainty over the coming school year could bring new problems to the labor force.

“What’s going to be the impact on employers with schools employing a range of models to educate students? Can our child care system support that? The prospect of another wave or surge in the coronavirus this fall and winter has employers very nervous about what lies ahead. Connecticut cannot risk another economic shutdown, whether narrow or broad – there’s a lot at risk here and we have to get it right,” DiPentima said.