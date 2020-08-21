Study finds depression risk up significantly for U.S. workers

The risk for depression among U.S. workers climbed by 31% from June to July and skyrocketed by 102% since February, according to a data report from the Mental Health Index.

The new data determined that workers between the ages of 20 and 30 have a 101% higher risk of depression and a 132% greater risk of general anxiety disorder than those between the ages of 40 to 59 and a 305% higher risk of depression than those ages 60 and older.

The data mirrors a report issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found 1 in 4 young adults admitted to considering suicide over the past month due to the turmoil created by the pandemic.

The Mental Health Index report also found overall levels of stress and anxiety remain approximately 14% and 11% above normal, respectively. The report also cited a recent American Psychological Association study that found 83% of Americans believing the fate of the nation is a significant source of stress, while 78% sited the pandemic as a major stress factor and 71% said police violence toward minorities was a key stress source.

“Covid-19 is only accelerating an already alarming mental health crisis in the U.S.,” said Chuck Columbus, CEO of the American Health Policy Institute. “Findings from the Mental Health Index underscore the need to boldly rethink the delivery of behavioral health services.”

The Mental Health Index is powered by San Francisco-based Total Brain, a mental health and brain performance monitoring and support platform, and distributed in partnership with the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, One Mind at Work, the HR Policy Association and its American Health Policy Institute. The new data report tracked 500 working Americans and was conducted between Feb. 3 and Aug. 2.