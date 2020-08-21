American Airlines to temporarily suspend flights at Tweed and Stewart airports

American Airlines has announced it will suspend its flights serving Tweed New Haven Airport and New York Stewart International Airport between Oct. 7 and Nov. 3.

In a press statement, the airline said it was removing service during that period from 15 airports around the country that it viewed as poor performing, noting the decision was the “result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks.”

The airline’s announcement will be a major blow to Tweed, as American is the only commercial carrier serving the airport. American was scheduled to begin twice-daily flights from Tweed to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 9, replacing the daily service between New Haven and Philadelphia that has been in effect since 2013.

Over at Stewart, Allegiant and Delta will soon be the only commercial carriers operating for the airport. JetBlue announced in April it was temporarily halting flights to Stewart, but the airline is scheduled to resume its routes in October. Last September, Stewart’s sole European route was discontinued when Norwegian Air ended its nonstop service to and from Dublin.

Separately, Southwest Airlines is suspending its nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport and Orlando until October. The airline is also suspending its Denver and St. Louis routes from September through November.

“As Southwest Airlines reacts to the drop in customer demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline continues to adjust flight schedules across our network,” Southwest said in a press statement.