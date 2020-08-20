Connecticut passes 1M mark for Covid-19 tests

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut has conducted more than 1 million Covid-19 PCR-based diagnostic tests since the pandemic took root in this country in March.

The governor allocated approximately $250 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to finance the testing, which was coordinated by the Connecticut Department of Public Health with support from public health and scientific experts on the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

As of yesterday, Connecticut reported 51,314 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 49 patients hospitalized with the virus. To date, 4,457 Connecticut residents died from the virus.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that our agencies, state-contracted laboratories, and testing partners have done to ensure that we have a test available for everyone who needs one in our state,” Lamont said.

“This is a significant milestone, but we have to continue these efforts and keep going. We’re committed to moving forward with initiatives that keep testing available in the state to protect our residents, maintain the progress of our safe reopening, and get children back to school. I want to thank our partners in both the public and private sectors that have made this milestone a reality.”