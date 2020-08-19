Newman’s Own debuts dairy-free salad dressing line

Westport-based Newman’s Own has introduced a line of dairy-free salad dressings made with a base of avocado oil and extra virgin olive oil.

The new dressings are available in Ranch, Caesar and Greek dressing varieties. The products are keto and paleo certified and the Greek dressing is suitable for a vegan diet. The products are available in 8 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $5.49 each at selected New England retailers including Stop & Shop and Big Y World Class Market.

“From the beginning, Paul Newman wanted Newman’s Own to stand for two principles: creating great-tasting food and donating 100 percent of profits to charity,” said Bruce Bruemmer, vice president of marketing for Newman’s Own.

“The new line of Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressings continues Paul’s founding tradition by providing families with a great-tasting, dairy-free dressing that also gives back to those in need.”