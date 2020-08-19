Norwalk’s BioWave signs Olympic track star Tianna Bartoletta as celebrity spokesperson

BioWave has signed Olympic track-and-field gold medalist Tianna Bartoletta as the celebrity spokesperson for the company’s BioWaveGO pain relief technology.

The terms of the new partnership were not publicly disclosed.

According to the Norwalk-headquartered company, BioWaveGO is an over-the-counter, wearable product designed to block the pain signal directly at the nerve via patented neurostimulator technology. BioWave said the product can be used in daily 30-minute treatments.

“As a two-time Olympian, three-time Olympic Gold medalist and the current Olympic Champion, I train intensely several days a week, and my body is always experiencing pain,” Bartoletta said in a statement.

“BioWaveGO might be the single most effective recovery tool I have in my toolbox. It’s easy to use and mobile – you can literally clip this on and forget about it.”

“I am excited to introduce the BioWaveGO pain relief technology to more people through our partnership with a top U.S. athlete like Tianna,” added Brad Siff, founder and president of BioWave Corporation. “BioWave is a great tool to use following exercise or sports to reduce pain and facilitate motion to accelerate recovery.”