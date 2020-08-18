Gov. Cuomo to release book on his handling of the pandemic

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book on his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Crown Publishing Group.

The book, “American Crisis,” is scheduled for an Oct. 13 release, three weeks ahead of Election Day. Crown Publishing did not state what Cuomo is being paid for the book.

In an excerpt published by the Associated Press, Cuomo stressed the value in addressing fear in the midst of the crisis.

“The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it,” he wrote. “I would not allow the fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also.”

Yesterday, Cuomo addressed the virtual Democratic National Convention and criticized President Trump’s handling of the pandemic as “dysfunctional and incompetent.”

“We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it,” he said in his speech.

“The failed federal government that watched New York get ambushed by their negligence, and then watched New York suffer, but all through it learned absolutely nothing.”

Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic has been the subject of criticism, particularly in his March mandate to house Covid-19 hospital patients in New York nursing homes.

An Associated Press report titled “New York’s True Nursing Home Death Toll Cloaked in Secrecy” observed that the official tally of just over 6,600 deaths represented a significant undercount because it only covered individuals who passed away from Covid-19 at the nursing homes and did not include those who died after being transported to hospitals for additional medical care.

Cuomo has swatted away complaints of his handling of the pandemic as being politically motivated and has refused to allow an independent inquiry into the pandemic-related nursing home fatalities.