Connecticut teachers union calls for delay in school reopening

The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) is calling on the state to delay the fall semester for either two weeks or until mid-September in order to upgrade the remote learning process.

The CEA issued an updated “Safe Learning Plan” that also called for all-remote learning in school districts that reported a moderate or high level of Covid-19 infections and the implementation of a school-centered contact tracing program to mitigate virus exposures. The updated report also recommended increased funding to school districts to cover pandemic-related expenses and upgrading school HVAC systems to improve air quality.

“The primary consideration to any school reopening plan must be the safety, health and well-being of students, teachers and their families,” CEA President Jeff Leake said. “The state must revise school reopening plans to protect our school communities, especially in light of new reports confirming that children can readily transmit COVID-19 and may be drivers of the pandemic”

Leake said that remote learning remained “the safest option” and faulted current state requirements on the resumption of in-person education.

“Any return to the classroom requires additional precautions, including strict social distancing and access to COVID-19 testing, that are not currently included in the state plan,” he said.