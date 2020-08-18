Pizza Hut to close up to 300 locations

Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be shuttered following an agreement between parent company, Yum! Brands, and its largest U.S. franchisee, NPC International, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July.

NPC, which operates 1,227 Pizza Hut locations across the country, will put the remaining eateries up for sale.

No announcement was made on which Pizza Hut eateries will be closed or when they will be shut down, but an NPC spokesperson said a “substantial majority” will be locations with dining rooms while a Pizza Hut spokesperson said the targets will be eateries that continue to “significantly underperform.”