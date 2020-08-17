Realtor pleads with Bradley Cooper fans: He’s not living in Fairfield mansion

Realtor Richard Higgins Jr. has a message for Bradley Cooper fans: The Oscar-nominated actor has not bought a mansion in Fairfield.

Higgins, the chief operating officer at Higgins Group Private Brokerage, put up a posting on his Facebook page in an effort to halt celebrity gossip reports that Cooper is taking up residence in town. “Bradley Cooper has NOT purchased 640 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, CT, despite the rumors!” Higgins’ posted.

During the past few weeks, social media has been abuzz over alleged sightings of Cooper around the Fairfield area. Higgins complained to the New York Post’s Page Six that female fans have been aggressively circling the Sasco Hill Road mansion in an attempt to snag a date with the star.

“We have had things like women dropping off cookies or muffins that they bake at the gate with the request that he return the dish personally, dinner party invitations, etc.,” said Higgins. “Women are always driving by and stopping at the gate to get a look.”

And while the story has brought more attention to Cooper, who has not been seen on the big screen since the release of “A Star is Born” and “The Mule” in 2018, it has also put a renewed spotlight on Higgins’ 17,735-square-foot property, which came on the market in November 2018 for $28.5 million and has twice seen its listing price slashed, most recently in June to $19.9 million.