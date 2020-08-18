White Plains Hospital’s outpatient center nears completion

Finishing the pedestrian bridge that has been put into place across Longview Avenue to connect White Plains Hospital’s new outpatient center with the city’s Longview-Cromwell garage is but one of the remaining steps before the $272 million project can be declared complete.

Because it’s a health care project, construction was allowed to continue during the Covid-19 shutdown of nonessential activity. The project’s groundbreaking ceremony took place on April 22, 2019.

The 252,000-square-foot, nine-story outpatient center for advanced medicine and surgery is at the northwestern corner of Maple and Longview Avenues, next to the hospital’s Center for Cancer Care.

In addition to housing operating rooms, among the high-tech, ultra-modern facilities will be endoscopy suites for procedures such as colonoscopies, imaging equipment, hyperbaric chambers for high-pressure oxygen treatments used in wound care and a heart and vascular center. Specialty physician practices to be in the new building will include orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery and maternal fetal medicine.

The building will feature an information technology infrastructure designed for current and future medical technology, such as telemedicine. In addition, there will be automatic building management, energy efficiency through technology and real-time data collection.

The construction project is part of White Plains Hospital’s ongoing modernization, which has included extensive campus renovations, the addition of satellite offices, and the acquisition of new specialty practices. The hospital said that since 2015, approximately 475,000 square feet have been renovated or added to its facilities.

The hospital has said that by the end of construction, the impact on White Plains is projected to be 2,869 jobs, of which 441 will be attributed to the new center.