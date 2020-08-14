$6.7 million fed grant for electric bus facility upgrades in Stamford

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $6.7 million federal grant to modernize the CTtransit bus facility in Stamford.

The grant, which comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program, will be used to upgrade the infrastructure at the CTtransit Stamford bus facility to handle battery electric buses.

Twelve electric buses are on order for operation in the New Haven and Stamford service areas; they were funded through Connecticut’s share of the 2018 Volkswagen emissions settlement, along with FTA Section 5307 funds (80% federal, 20% state).

The Stamford facility improvements include upgrades to the building’s HVAC system, electrical upgrades to handle increased loads, upgrades to fire suppression systems and LED lighting. The improvements will retrofit the existing bus garage to accommodate the unique needs of the electric buses.

“Connecticut’s public transit system is long overdue for a modernization, and this grant will help in our transition to an electric bus fleet on the CTtransit system, which will provide both environmental and economic benefits to the region,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“Benefiting our environment and the economy, Connecticut is one step closer to making eco-friendly the go-to public transportation option for all residents,” added U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“The everyday users of our transportation center are the main benefactors of this upgrade to our bus infrastructure,” Stamford Mayor David Martin said. “Improving our buses and facilities are a good start to the modernization needed at the Stamford Transportation Center, which continues to be the most active train station in all of Connecticut.”