Pace University has announced that its Pleasantville campus is now a certified affiliate of the Bee Campus USA program.

The program, which is conducted by the Xerces Society of Invertebrate Conservation, is designed to increase public awareness of the role that pollinators in the ecosystem – more than 150 domestic food crops depend on pollinators for their sustainability.

In the new semester, Pace create educational signage about pollinators and plans to host several pollinator-focused events. Pace students will also produce a documentary called “Bee Aware” that highlights the role bees play in the pollination process.

“Becoming a Bee Campus is important to Pace as it shows our commitment to creating a sustainable campus that will function both as healthy ecosystem for native plants and animals and as a living laboratory for students,” said Dyson College of Arts and Sciences Associate Professor Michael J. Rubbo.

“We plan on creating pollinator gardens where pollinators – bees, butterflies, beetles – can find sources of food and where students can study pollinators and develop solutions for their conservation.”

The Bee Campus USA program incorporates more than 90 locations across the country.