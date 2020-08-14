AMC Danbury 16 to reopen on Aug. 20

AMC Theatres is bringing first-run movies back to Fairfield County with the Aug. 20 reopening of the AMC Danbury 16.

Although cinemas were included in Gov. Ned Lamont’s phase two reopening of Connecticut businesses, these venues were mostly closed due to an absence of new titles being released by the Hollywood studios. AMC closed its theaters in mid-March when the Covid-19 pandemic took root. The chain initially planned to resume operations in June, but delayed its reopening due to pandemic concerns.

The reopening day tickets for the cinema will be 15 cents plus tax as part of a “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices” promotion, and this will feature a selection of older films including “Back to the Future,” “Black Panther,” “Ghostbusters” and “Grease.” Starting Aug. 21, new Hollywood movies including “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe, “Cut Throat City” with Wesley Snipes and Ethan Hawke and “Words on Bathroom Walls” starring Charlie Plummer and Andy Garcia will be shown.

Within Connecticut, AMC Theatres will also be opening its Plainville venue on Aug. 20. The chain will reopen its Southington and Lisbon locations on Aug. 27 and its Bloomfield cinema scheduled for a Sept. 3 return.

To ensure public health, the company will reduce the maximum tickets available for each showtime and block off seats to enable social distancing. Audiences will be required to wear masks at the locations and extra time has been allocated between screenings to allow for auditorium cleaning.