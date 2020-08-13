Redding’s LeBlanc Communications rebrands as Cumulus Communications

Redding telecommunications provider LeBlanc Communications Group Inc. is rebranding as Cumulus Communications Inc. The move is reflective of the company’s increasing focus on cloud-based solutions for businesses, schools and nonprofits.

“A brand five years in the making, Cumulus reflects our role as a cloud-based provider designing platforms to streamline communications needs by connecting VoIP, video and audio conferencing, contact centers, video surveillance, and more from one reliable and friendly, local partner,” said Cumulus CEO Michael LeBlanc.

Unlike national VoIP phone services, the Cumulus product is locally based and supported. The company said in a statement that its staff is available to travel on-site when needed to ensure clients understand and are able to use the service to better achieve their goals.

“With hundreds of customers installed, and having just completed our fifth year offering our own product, the Cumulus Cloud phone service continues to offer more than ‘five nines’ (99.999%) of reliability with surprising cost savings,” LeBlanc said.

Cumulus’ service areas include Southern New England, New York and New Jersey.