Christopher O’Connor named president at Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health has appointed Christopher O’Connor as its next president, effective Oct. 5. He will replace Richard D’Aquila, who is retiring.

O’Connor is currently executive vice president and chief operating officer for the five-hospital health care system, which includes Fairfield County’s Greenwich Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital.

He was president and CEO of St. Raphael Hospital when it was integrated with Yale New Haven Hospital in 2012. Earlier in his career, he was president of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston and vice president of clinical operations for Ochsner Clinic Foundation in Louisiana.

O’Connor is also vice chairman of the Connecticut Hospital Association and recently served as president of the board of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to take on this leadership role, working directly with some of the most talented people in health care,” O’Connor said in a statement.