Stamford’s Buitoni Foods names Peter B. Wilson Jr. as chief executive

Buitoni Foods Co. has appointed Peter B. Wilson Jr. as its new president and CEO.

The Stamford-headquartered Buitoni Foods was created after Brynwood Partners VIII LP, a Greenwich-based private equity firm, acquired the North American Buitoni business from Nestlé USA Inc. in June.

The Buitoni brand offers a line of refrigerated pasta, sauces and cheese products and operates a 240,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Danville, Virginia.

Wilson was previously a managing director at Brynwood Partners. Earlier in his career, he was president and CEO of Brynwood’s portfolio companies including DeMet’s Candy Co. and Balance Bar Co.

“Peter has been an amazing leader at Brynwood Partners and our portfolio companies,” said Henk Hartong, chairman and CEO at Brynwood Partners. “His extensive background in managing companies with complex manufacturing operations in the food and snack sectors will immediately benefit the Buitoni business.”