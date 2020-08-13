Report: Covid-19 cases rising in U.S. nursing homes

Nursing homes across the nation are reporting a significant increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases, according to a report issued by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities.

The report, which incorporates data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), detailed an increase in Covid-19 cases in nursing homes in July after a significant decline in cases since late May. For the week of July 19, the AHCA/NCAL confirmed 8,628 cases of Covid-19 in nursing homes, up from 5,468 cases during the same period one month earlier.

The AHCA/NCAL report also noted the number of fatalities related to Covid-19 was beginning to rise, with 1,458 confirmed deaths for the week of July 19 versus 1,324 deaths recorded in the same period one month earlier.

“With the recent major spikes of Covid cases in many states across the country, we were very concerned this trend would lead to an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has,” said AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Mark Parkinson.

“This is especially troubling since many nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are still unable to acquire the personal protective equipment and testing they need to fully combat this virus.”

Parkinson sent a letter to the National Governors Association requesting help in securing more personal protective equipment supplies for nursing homes and assisted living communities, particularly N95 masks. He also called on Congress for an additional $100 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund.

“Without adequate funding and resources, the U.S. will end up repeating the same mistakes from several months ago,” he said. “We need Congress to prioritize our vulnerable seniors and their caregivers in nursing homes and assisted living communities in this upcoming legislation.”

Last week, the CMS reported 43,231 nursing home residents died from Covid-19 as of July 26. Four Northeastern states — New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island — reported the most aggregate cases and fatalities per capita.

The official death toll in New York has been challenged by an Associated Press report that alleged Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration deliberately undercounted nursing home deaths related to the pandemic. The governor claimed criticism of his administration was politically motivated and refused to allow an independent audit of the state’s nursing home fatalities since March.