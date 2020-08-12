Bigelow Tea signs lease for 41,600-square-foot warehouse

Bigelow Tea has signed an 8-year, 41,600-square-foot lease at 35 Executive Blvd., a warehouse in Orange.

The tea company, headquartered in Fairfield, will use the facility to expand its storage and distribution capacity, according to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, which handled the transaction.

Cindi Bigelow, third-generation president & CEO of the family owned company, which manufactures Constant Comment and more than 150 varieties of tea, said, “I am happy to continue to grow in the state that I love and call home and am looking forward to being part of the Orange community.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Michael Dillon represented the landlord, GTJ REIT, while the tenant was represented by Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal Wettenstein.