Amtrak updates website and app for real-time capacity tracking

Amtrak has updated its website and mobile app to enable travelers to determine the capacity levels on their scheduled trains.

According to Amtrak, bookings are currently limited on most of its trains to allow for physical distancing under Covid-19 mitigation protocols. With the new updates, travelers will be able to receive real-time displays on the quantity of travelers as a percentage of bookings based on the reduced number of available seats.

Capacity details are available on all trains except for two West Coast lines, the Pacific Surfliner and Capitol Corridor. Furthermore, Amtrak has updated its app to allow users to receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations.

“Prioritizing health and safety, we continue to provide customers with new, innovative measures that promote physical distancing and contactless travel,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said.

“We have studied, analyzed and made improvements to the Amtrak travel experience – from beginning to end – for the safety and health of our workforce and travelers. The improvements made to the app and website will help improve our customers’ experience while providing easy access to important travel information.”