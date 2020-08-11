HomeServe USA expands to Southeast by acquiring Alabama HVAC firm

HomeServe USA of Norwalk has acquired Birmingham, Alabama-based Worry Free Comfort Systems Inc., known locally as Freedom Heating and Cooling. This marks the Norwalk-based company’s first acquisition in the Southeast U.S., second for this year and eighth since 2017.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Freedom Heating and Cooling is a family owned company that began in 2003 and serves residential customers in northern Alabama with a workforce of more than 50 employees.

“Freedom’s impressive commitment to high-quality service is among the many things that led us to bring them into the HomeServe family,” HomeServe North America CEO John Kitzie said.

“Currently they serve customers throughout Jefferson County, the most populous county in the state, as well as neighboring counties, and we are excited to partner with them to help them accelerate their growth.”