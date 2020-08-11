Norwalk launches Connectivity Initiative to bring internet access to 1,000 families

Norwalk’s city government has unveiled the Connectivity Initiative, an endeavor combining public funds and philanthropic grants to bring high-speed internet service to 1,000 families with school-age children for one year.

According to a press statement issued by the city, the Connectivity Initiative will consist of a three-tier system-based family and student need. Tier one will provide reliable high-speed internet connection to those who currently lack service, while the second tier adds digital literacy support for families and students and the third connects families and students with personal “family navigators” through the city’s Community Services Department who will provide help in connecting them with resources available through the municipal social services network.

The city will provide $150,000 for this endeavor, which will be used for staffing support on this initiative. Altice/Optimum is offering a discounted package to provide 100 Mbps of hard-wired internet connection, which will be financed with $315,000 from Dalio Education and $50,000 from the Be Foundation. Two $125,000 grants from the Per and Astrid Heidenreich Family Foundation and the Ritter Family Foundation, respectively, will finance the family navigators aspect of the initiative.

“We know that access to the internet is critical for families and students, not only for distance learning, but for educational research, job opportunities and social connections,” Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement.

“We also understand that those lacking reliable internet service and access to needed social services are disproportionately people of color, people with low income, students with disabilities, and non-native English speakers. The Connectivity Initiative is designed to ensure our most vulnerable families have equitable access to vital services in Norwalk.”

The initiative and supporting grants require Common Council approval, and a meeting to discuss and vote on this effort is scheduled for this evening at 7:30.