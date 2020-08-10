BREAKING: Wegmans issues recall on potentially contaminated produce

Less than a week after opening its first Westchester County store, Wegmans has issued its first product recall on contaminated food.

The supermarket chain is recalling Valencia oranges, lemons, limes and Red B potatoes sold between July 31 and Aug. 7 at its new Harrison store, as well as its stores in Brooklyn, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. The items in question were sold both as consumer retail merchandise and wholesale bulk items.

Freshouse II LLC, the North Carolina-based supplier for Wegmans Food Markets, issued the recall because the food could be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Wegmans is also recalling some seafood and restaurant items produced in-store because they contained potentially contaminated lemon.

As of this writing, Wegmans did not report any cases of sicknesses related to the recalled food.