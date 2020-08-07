CT gets federal emergency declaration; National Guard deployed following Isaias

Connecticut has received a presidential emergency declaration, and Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the Connecticut National Guard, as the state continues its efforts at recovering from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Lamont was notified this morning by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that the state had received approval of the presidential emergency declaration he had requested yesterday. The governor spoke via telephone with President Donald Trump last night to expedite the process; the storm has left more than 500,000 customers without power as of this morning.

Approval of the emergency declaration allows the state to request direct federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

“We’re continuing to work with our federal and local counterparts to assess the damage and may seek additional federal support during the response, recovery and rebuilding process,” Lamont noted.

The Lamont administration, through the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, is in the process of conducting the necessary damage assessments to determine whether the state meets the thresholds to seek a major disaster declaration from the federal government, which would enable the state and its municipalities to receive additional federal assistance beyond that authorized by today’s emergency declaration.

The administration anticipates having more information on that process within the next several days.

Lamont declared a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Isaias on Wednesday morning.

The governor has also approved the deployment of state National Guard teams to assist utility companies in the ongoing statewide power restoration efforts.

The initial phase of the deployment will involve four route clearance teams that will support state and local authorities in the removal of large debris blocking roadways. Each team consists of three vehicles, including an excavator, and seven personnel.

In the initial stages, two teams will support United Illuminating and two teams will support Eversource. Additional teams may be added in the coming days. Connecticut Army and Air National Guard assets are being utilized to support the route clearance efforts.

“The Connecticut National Guard has been a major component in our efforts to minimize the impact of Covid-19 in our state, and now we’re also calling on their service to help our residents out following another major weather event,” Lamont said. “We continue to work with our municipal counterparts to help ensure they have what they need to restore power and clear our roadways.”