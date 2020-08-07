Stamford fintech Rellevate unveils consumer banking platform

Rellevate, a startup fintech, has announced the launch of its consumer banking platform.

The Stamford-based Rellevate will provide consumers with a digital banking account, an electronic bill payment system and a Visa debit card, along with the ability to access their payroll between pay cycles and to move money in person-to-person transactions.

Sutton Bank, a community bank in Ohio, is the sponsor financial services institution for the Rellevate product suite.

“There is no better time to launch our digital consumer financial platform for employees who now more than ever need it most,” Stewart A. Stockdale, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Rellevate, said in a statement.

“Consumers need a transparent and robust platform that puts them in the driver’s seat of their hard-earned wages by providing convenient and flexible access to their payroll between pay cycles, and Rellevate offers them that and more.”