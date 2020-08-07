Norwalk’s Troupe429 LGBTQ bar reopens as pop-up record store

Troupe429, an LGBTQ bar and performance space in Norwalk, has reopened after a four-month closure as a pop-up record store and craft cocktail lounge.

The establishment, which opened in November 2017 at 3 Wall St., is unable to reopen in its original format at the present time due to Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders.

The new version of Troupe429 has transformed the disco ball-crowned dance floor into a music retail setting with thousands of new and vintage records for sale.

The Troupe429 lounge is open for snacks and signature cocktails including the “Glamazon” – a combination of pineapple and passion fruit vodka, mango juice, and grenadine swirl. An outdoor patio is also available for customers.

The Troupe429 management added that all liquor and vinyl sales from this new pop-up experience will support the future reopening of Troupe429 as a dance club and performance space once the governor gives the green light for the resumption of normal business activity.

“There are less than 700 queer bars left in America,” co-founder Casey Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “They have been closing at an alarming rate for the past decade, and being hit with Covid-19 and a prolonged quarantine has increased the odds of more LGBTQ bars closing before the end of the year. We really must come together as a community to save our safe spaces right now.”