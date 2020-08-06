WWE taps attorney-turned-talent agent Nick Khan as president

WWE has appointed Nick Khan as its new president and chief revenue officer.

Khan was a practicing attorney who transitioned into being a talent agent in 2006, joining International Creative Management to launch their sports media department. In 2012, he moved to Creative Artists Agency to become co-head of television, where WWE was among his clients.

“Nick is a seasoned media executive with a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of generating significant value for sports and entertainment properties,” said Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of Stamford-headquartered WWE.

“While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6-times over our previous agreements. Nick’s management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE’s entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team.”

Khan replaces George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, who served as co-presidents from 2018 until they were fired in January. Barrios had also been WWE’s chief strategy and financial officer and Wilson was chief revenue and marketing officer.