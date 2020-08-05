State Liquor Authority suspends license of Ossining bar

The State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor license held by Sirenita Lounge at 12 Croton Ave. in Ossining, citing egregious violations of executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo designed to help control the spread of Covid-19.

This is the fourth suspension imposed on license-holders in Westchester.

The case was referred to the State Liquor Authority by the Ossining Village Police Department after officers had gone to the bar to conduct a compliance inspection. The police reported seeing patrons drinking, playing pool and mingling inside without masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines. In addition, the police reported that several patrons were loitering and drinking directly outside of the lounge.

Other license suspensions in Westchester have been issued to Diaz Restaurant Inc. for the Atlantic Bar at 84 Croton Ave., also in Ossining; Joe Vin Enterprises LLC, doing business as Uncle Henry’s at 309-311 Halstead Ave. in Harrison; and Alfonso Cabrera, doing business as Metapan Pizzeria Ristorante at 326 Webster Ave. in New Rochelle. All of those suspensions remained in effect as of Aug. 4.

In the latest series of inspections by the New York State Police and the liquor authority, violations were found at 27 of the 945 establishments checked statewide.

State Liquor Authority Chairman Vincent Bradley said, “These compliance details are about protecting public health and keeping people safe, and the SLA will continue to crack down on businesses who flout the law, placing New Yorkers and our continued economic reopening at risk.”

Cuomo said, “While I commend the vast majority of bar and restaurant owners who have taken extraordinary precautions and remained vigilant during this crisis, our top priority is protecting public health and the task force remains laser focused on holding accountable those who willfully violate the law.”

Emergency Summary Suspensions are imposed when the authority finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

Holders of licenses subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing before an SLA Administrative Law Judge.

Since late March there have been 94 liquor license suspensions in the state because of violations related to the Covid-19 regulations. Seven of the suspensions were rescinded and the license holders paid fines ranging from $5,000 to the $35,000.