PepsiCo to make Mtn Dew Spark a Speedway exclusive

PepsiCo has announced that it will debut its latest soft drink, Mtn Dew Spark, in an exclusive partnership with Speedway, the gas station-convenience store chain that was acquired this week by 7-Eleven.

Mtn Dew Spark is a pink-colored soda with a raspberry lemonade flavor, and PepsiCo will offer it only at the 2,500 Speedway locations on a limited-time basis. The introduction of the new beverage is part of the yearlong “Year of Dew” promotional platform designed to increase the purchase of Mtn Dew products at Speedway’s stores.

“Mtn Dew is putting its fans in the driver’s seat with this exclusive partnership with Speedway,” said Umi Patel, chief marketing officer for the North Division of Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo.

“We know that Dew Nation is always looking for fun, new flavors that can exhilarate their taste buds – especially as we enter the last few weeks of summer. That’s why we’re excited to bring the spark to a Speedway near you.”