The former site of Bridgeport’s last movie theater has been sold for $7.75 million.

The 12-screen Showcase Cinemas at 286 Canfield Ave. opened in 1993 and was shut down in February. NAI Holdings Entertainment LLC, an affiliate of National Amusements Inc., sold the property to Eastpointe LLC and Spinnaker Development, which plan to develop a 300-unit multifamily residential development at the site, to be named Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro.

The Dartmouth Co. represented the seller in the completion of the transaction. The sale follows yesterday’s news that a theater around the corner from the Showcase Cinemas, the nine-screen Fairfield Cinemas at Bullard Square, was shut down after 26 years in business.