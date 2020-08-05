Two Westport spas, citing Covid-19 economic trauma, announce merger

Two spas in Westport have merged in an effort to stay in business during the ongoing economic turmoil created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Born of Earth Day Spa and Artistex Salon & Spa are combining operations and will be located at the latter’s 260 Post Road East location in Westport. The merged entity will retain the Artistex name. The financial aspects of the merger were not disclosed.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make but, it is in the best interest of my staff and my clients,” said David Gerard, owner of Born of Earth Day Spa. “Due to the increasing rent and overhead, as well as the present Covid pandemic, which limits the services that we offer making it impossible for us to keep our doors open.”

Odette DaSilva, owner of Artistex, acknowledged Gerard faced “a bittersweet decision,” but she added that jobs were being saved as a result of the merger.