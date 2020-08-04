‘The Surfing Pastor’ seeks $1M from White Plains firm in high-risk loss

Richard E. Gordon, “the surfing pastor” who serves impoverished people in Mexico, claims that a White Plains investment adviser induced him to invest his inheritances in risky securities by playing to his faith.

Gordon is demanding at least $1 million from Salo Aizenberg and Downtown Investment Advisory, in a lawsuit filed July 28 in U.S. District Court, White Plains.

“Aizenberg had done nothing less than seize his funds and simply would not let go,” the complaint states, “resulting in catastrophic losses.”

“Mr. Aizenberg denies all of the allegations in the complaint,” his attorney, Russell M. Yankwitt, responded.

Gordon had worked for a Fortune 500 company and co-founded three companies, his complaint states, but he had limited experience in investing.

In 2002, he moved to Los Cabos, Mexico. He enrolled in seminary and became a co-pastor of Puerta del Cielo church. He takes no salary, according to the complaint, lives frugally, and distributes food five days a week to 300 children.

Aizenberg had worked for various banks and investment firms for 20 years, specializing in fixed-income securities, before founding Downtown Investment Advisory in 2013.

The firm had $146.8 million in assets under management and 71 clients, as of June 24, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission report.

More than two-thirds of the assets were invested for high-net worth individuals. About 78% of the assets were in noninvestment grade bonds, also known as high yield debt or junk bonds.

For certain clients, the firm implements a “leveraged income strategy,” according to a January 2020 brochure filed with the SEC, that “utilizes margin borrowings to further invest in bonds to boost the net yield of the account.”

Gordon claims he did not understand the risks of a leveraged strategy – where, generally, buying securities with borrowed money can magnify gains in good times and magnify losses in bad times.

Gordon inherited $650,000 in 2018 and set out to invest conservatively, according to the complaint. His goals were to protect the principal, for his son and future generations, and to live off the interest and gains.

He was impressed with a financial article Aizenberg had written, and spoke with him.

“Aizenberg identified himself as a family man, devoted to his faith and very active in his temple,” the lawsuit states. “Gordon was impressed by Aizenberg’s professed deep faith and seemingly good character.”

Aizenberg allegedly presented his investment strategy as “extremely safe” and depicted himself as a “superior risk manager.” When Gordon questioned whether the strategy was risky, Aizenberg assured him that the way he used margin carried little risk.

The inheritance was invested in high yield bonds, using high margin rates, the complaint states. By the end of 2018, the securities were worth $594,372 but the margin debt had ballooned to $608,550.

Six months later, Gordon inherited $1.2 million from an aunt. Again, the complaint states, he wanted to invest conservatively. He claims he still did not appreciate the risks or realize that the strategy was inconsistent with his goals. He entrusted the new inheritance with Aizenberg.

As of Jan. 7, the account had gained $162,000 since inception. But on Feb. 24, as the coronavirus crisis loomed, Gordon instructed Aizenberg to liquidate the account. Aizenberg allegedly refused.

Aizenberg said the account was like an ATM machine, according to the complaint, and allegedly mocked Gordon for wanting to turn off the ATM.

Aizenberg purportedly stated in a Feb. 27 email to clients that that “coronavirus fears are overblown” and “this does not seem to be the type of event that will have a lasting effect on our economy.” He urged clients to stay the course and not make panic moves.

By March 17, Gordon’s account had a negative liquidation value of nearly $1.3 million, according to the complaint. When Gordon questioned the performance, Aizenberg responded that the account was diversified and he didn’t want to lock in losses “that I believe will reverse.” He advised Gordon to stop looking at the account and “just go surfing.”

Gordon accuses Aizenberg and the firm of breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and negligence.

Gordon is represented by Nassau County attorneys Irwin Weltz, Thomas S. Wolinetz and Robert B. Volynsky.

Firms such as Downtown Investment Advisory are required to disclose legal and disciplinary actions that can help clients evaluate the business. Downtown Investment Advisory said it had no criminal, civil, administrative or self-regulatory proceedings to report, in the January brochure filed with the SEC.