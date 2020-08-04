7-Eleven acquires Speedway gas station-convenience store chain for $21B

7-Eleven Inc. has acquired Speedway, the gas station-convenience store chain, from Marathon Petroleum Corp. in a $21 billion cash transaction.

As part of the agreement, 7-Eleven will acquire approximately 3,900 Speedway stores in 35 states. In this region, Speedway has Westchester/Hudson Valley locations in Bedford Hills, Carmel, Fishkill, Highland, Mamaroneck, Newburgh, New Windsor, Poughkeepsie, Scarsdale, Tarrytown, Wappingers Falls and West Haverstraw, while its sole Fairfield County presence is in Bridgeport.

“This acquisition is the largest in our company’s history and will allow us to continue to grow and diversify our presence in the U.S., particularly in the Midwest and East Coast,” said Joe DePinto, president and CEO of 7-Eleven. “By adding these quality locations to our portfolio, 7-Eleven will have the opportunity to bring convenience to more customers than ever before.”