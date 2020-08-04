Fairfield Cinemas at Bullard Square is shut down

The Fairfield Cinemas at Bullard Square is being permanently closed by its parent company, Showcase Cinemas.

In a message to the members of the Showcase Cinemas Starpass program, the company announced the closing of the nine-screen theater in Fairfield’s Bullard Square shopping plaza that also includes a BJ’s Wholesale Club.

“It has been a great pleasure to serve the Fairfield community for the last 26 years,” the company said in a statement. “Due to business circumstances, we will not reopen Fairfield Cinemas at Bullard Square. Any Showcase Starpass rewards currently available will be forfeited and no substitutions will be awarded. Since we don’t have any nearby theaters for you to visit, we will deactivate your account.”

The theater was located around the corner from the Showcase Cinemas at 286 Canfield Ave. in Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood, which closed in February.