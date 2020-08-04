Rockland County Times pauses publication, seeks new owner

The Rockland County Times, a weekly newspaper that has been published since 1888, has put its operations on hold and made a request on its front page for a new owner.

The July 29 edition featured the announcement under the headline “Rockland County Times to Pause Publication.” The announcement stated: “Due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis, the Rockland County Times has been forced to pause its circulation effective immediately. The newspaper is interested in new ownership. Please contact editor@rocklandcountytimes.com or 845-459-9875 if you are interested in publishing the paper.”

The Nanuet-based publication, which has an estimated circulation of 3,000, is owned by Citizens Publishing Corp. While the print edition and online edition have halted their original coverage, the publication’s Facebook page is still posting news from the online Rockland Report.