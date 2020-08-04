New book claims GE left Connecticut after snub by congressional reps

A new book on General Electric is blaming Connecticut’s congressional representatives for the decision to relocate the company from Fairfield to Boston.

According to a Boston Business Journal report, the book “Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric,” by The Wall Street Journal reporters Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann details how the state’s congressional delegation favored Pratt & Whitney over GE as the exclusive supplier of a U.S. jet fighter.

Although both companies were headquartered in Connecticut, the legislators favored Pratt & Whitney because its manufacturing facility was local while GE’s aviation operations were located outside of the state.

The book claimed the “final straw” in GE’s frayed relation with the state occurred when Connecticut lawmakers hosted a 2010 event in East Hartford to celebrate Pratt’s contract on the engine manufacturing. Dan Malloy, who was newly elected as governor, attended the event, and the book stated: “That, a GE lobbyist said, sealed (Malloy’s) fate. Some things the company did not forgive.”

The book also noted that then-Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein disliked Fairfield, referring to it as a “morgue” while advocating for a new location in an urban setting. GE announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Fairfield to Boston in January 2016.