Listing price on Wildenstein-Buccellati estate in Sherman cut to $6.9M

The 152-acre Sherman estate of real estate executive and art dynasty heir David Wildenstein and his jewelry designer wife Lucrezia Buccellati has seen its listing price slashed from $8.5 million to $6.9 million.

The property at 1 Glen Brook Farm Road features a 7,000-square-foot home with six bedrooms, seven marble bathrooms, a home theater and gourmet kitchen. The grounds include an 11-stall horse barn, two ponds, 25 acres of fields, 127 acres of woods and living quarters for on-site staff.

Wildenstein and Buccellati bought the property in March 2017 for $975,000, a sum that was reached after two years of reduced listing prices. The couple listed the property in March at $8.5 million, cutting the price after four months on the market.

Wildenstein is the grandson of Daniel Leopold Wildenstein, a French art dealer and thoroughbred racehorse breeder whose fortune included money earned through dealing art that was confiscated by the Nazis from Jewish art collectors.

He is a principal at the real estate development firm CDP America and previously co-managed his family’s real estate business Wildenstein & Co.

Buccellati is the granddaughter of Gianmaria Buccellati, the head of one of Italy’s most exclusive jewelry companies.