Rockland Community College and Pace University in dual admission pact

Rockland Community College (RCC) and Pace University have signed a dual admission agreement that will enable associate degree graduates from RCC to matriculate into Pace at a junior level.

Students from RCC must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 and either an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science or Associate of Applied Science degree in order to transfer to Pace. and a minimum grade point average of 2.5 will be guaranteed acceptance to Pace University. Students graduating from RCC will have their lower level general education/core requirements waived if they transfer to Pace.

As part of the agreement, Pace will offer scholarships of up to $25,000 to eligible RCC transfer students who graduate with a GPA of 3.2 or higher to study at either the Pleasantville or Manhattan campuses.

“We are thrilled to join with Rockland Community College, our neighbor across the Hudson, in this important and forward-looking agreement,” Pace President Marvin Krislov said. “This partnership will allow us to help RCC students achieve their dreams, and we are eager and excited to continue helping provide all our students opportunities to succeed in the ever-changing global economy.”

RCC President Michael A. Baston said, “With this agreement, students will have the opportunity to go from one of the top community colleges in the state of New York to one of the state’s top four-year institutions. This is one example of the meaningful academic partnerships that RCC is building in our region which will allow our students to move on to the next phase of their educational journeys so that they can prosper in meaningful careers.”