Third Westchester liquor license suspension for Covid-19 violations

Another state liquor license held by a Westchester business has been suspended after charges were brought that regulations to help combat the spread of Covid-19 were being ignored.

The liquor license held by Diaz Restaurant Inc. for the Atlantic Bar at 84 Croton Ave. in Ossining was suspended by the State Liquor Authority after the SLA received a referral from the Ossining Village Police Department regarding an incident on July 24.

Police officers saw several patrons milling around outside and found that the front door to the business was locked. When the officers had the owner open the front door, they saw numerous patrons inside drinking and mingling with no facial coverings and no food being served.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported that statewide, 64 liquor licenses have been suspended in the ongoing effort to enforce regulations requiring that liquor only be served when food also is being served, that patrons must be seated, that masks have to be worn except as necessary for consuming food and beverages and that social distancing must be maintained.

“The rising rate of infection among young people and the issue of crowded bars is not unique to New York. The World Health Organization has warned about it, states all across the country are dealing with it, and even the president has said young people should avoid bars, but we are taking decisive action in the Empire State to make sure it does not undermine our progress against the coronavirus,” Cuomo said.

On Wednesday night, state investigators observed violations at 41 establishments in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Nassau County.

The process of suspending a license involves the SLA making a finding that the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Suspension orders are served immediately, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

There have been two other suspensions in Westchester related to the pandemic. On April 15, the liquor licenses of Joe Vin Enterprises LLC, doing business as Uncle Henry’s at 309-311 Halstead Ave. in Harrison, were suspended. It was found to be operating in violation of Cuomo’s executive order requiring bars and restaurants to stop on-premises service of food and alcoholic beverages.

According to the SLA, on April 10, officers with the Harrison Police Department found the lights dimmed in an attempt to conceal activity inside. They went in and saw approximately 15 people drinking at the bar or at tables. Several people fled when the police arrived. Officers instructed the remaining customers to pay their bills and leave. A woman identifying herself as the manager initially claimed that she thought she was permitted to serve beer to patrons who were waiting inside for food, even though that is expressly not permitted by the regulation and many of the patrons were observed leaving without any food.

The SLA on May 29 suspended the liquor license of Alfonso Cabrera, doing business as Metapan Pizzeria Ristorante at 326 Webster Ave. in New Rochelle. It also was found to be operating in violation of the governor’s closure order.

The SLA reported that on May 9 New Rochelle Police conducted an inspection following complaints the business was violating social distancing guidelines with more than a dozen patrons drinking inside.

The police found the front door locked but could see a group of six patrons leaving a different way. They heard music playing inside, knocked on the door and were finally allowed in, where they found at least 10 people drinking beer around a pool table in an unlicensed back room of the premises. The owner’s son, acting as manager was warned that service inside the premises was a violation. The police referred the matter to the SLA.

The SLA said that on May 22, its investigators and New Rochelle Police conducted a follow-up inspection. They found 12 people inside the restaurant, including four patrons drinking beer at and near the bar with four in the back room drinking and playing pool. There were four employees on the premises.

The SLA said that the business was again warned to stop on-premises sales. Four days later, on May 26, New Rochelle Police officers made another visit to the premises, finding three patrons drinking at the bar.