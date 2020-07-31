Bethel chef Calin Sauvron wins latest episode of ‘Chopped’

A local chef has scored a victory in the national culinary spotlight as the winner on the latest episode of the long-running Food Network series “Chopped.”

Calin Sauvron, at Note Kitchen and Bar in Bethel, outperformed three challengers in a competition that included the creation of a stuffed quail entrée and a cheesecake dessert. Sauvron’s star turn aired earlier this week, with Note Kitchen and Bar hosting an outdoor viewing party to celebrate her star-turn.

Sauvron began her professional career at Carmen Anthony’s in Waterbury, and in 2012 became executive chef for At The Corner in Litchfield. She joined Note Kitchen and Bar in May 2016. According to her biography on the restaurant’s website, Sauvron has “specializes in unique food pairing and dishes with beautiful aesthetic appeal” and possesses a “passion for perfection and focus on seasonal, locally sourced food.”