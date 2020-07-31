Darien travel agency reaches agreement with state on refunds for Passion Play tour

NAWAS International Travel, a Darien-based travel agency, has reached an agreement with the office of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong to provide refunds and rescheduled bookings for consumers who had booked trips to Germany to see the 2020 edition of the Oberammergau Passion Play.

The play is staged once every 10 years in Bavaria, but this year’s presentation was postponed until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a statement issued by Tong’s office, NAWAS offered to either transfer bookings to 2022 or provide alternative itineraries, but approximately 200 consumers who sought a refund stated they had difficulties getting their money back.

Tong’s office stated that “NAWAS had sought to withhold $1,150 per person, ostensibly to cover expenses the company had already paid.” After several discussions, the travel agency will refund all but $500 to consumers who do not want to reschedule their planned trip to Germany.

“Covid-19 has hurt consumers and small businesses alike,” Tong said. “I recognize that travel agencies like NAWAS have been devastated by cancellations and future uncertainty. I thank NAWAS for working collaboratively with my office to reach this agreement that provides consumers with substantial refunds while also respecting the nonrecoverable costs NAWAS incurred planning these overseas trips.”