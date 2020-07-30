Former gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel dead after accident

Richard Nelson “Oz” Griebel, a two-time candidate for Connecticut governor, has died following an accident while jogging. He was 71.

Griebel, who sought the governor’s post as an independent in 2018 and as a Republican in 2010, was hit by a car while jogging on July 21.

“The Griebel family is very appreciative of the outpouring of support they’ve received since the accident and will share information about services once arrangements have been made,” a statement read.

He was president and CEO of the economic development group MetroHartford Alliance from 2001 to 2017, following a stint as a consultant to then-Gov. John Rowland and the legislature from 2000 to 2001. Griebel also oversaw the creation of the Connecticut Transportation Strategy Board and was its initial chair from 2001 to 2005.

Most recently he was the principal of Griebel Consulting, and worked with Serve America Movement, which seeks election reform on a national basis.

“Oz Griebel’s heart was with the state of Connecticut – he loved this state and the people who live in it, and he enthusiastically believed that its best days are ahead,” Gov. Ned Lamont, who faced Griebel in the 2018 election, said in a statement. “We can all take a page from his commitment to work across the aisle and remove politics from policy.

“There is no place like Oz, and there was no one like Oz,” Lamont said.

“The news of Oz Griebel’s passing is heartbreaking,” tweeted Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano. “He was a great man, a leader and a champion for our state. He worked hard to be part of every conversation about improving and strengthening Connecticut and making our home a better place to live for all people.”