Pass Go; Collect Greenwich version of ‘Monopoly’

Rich Uncle Pennybags is coming to Greenwich.

Specifically, the city will be the subject of one of the first completely customized, geographic Monopoly game boards created for the North American market. Instead of Boardwalk, Park Place and the B&O Railroad, the Greenwich version will highlight Greenwich Avenue, Tod’s Point, Metro-North Railroad and other sites.

The game is being created and manufactured by Top Trumps USA Inc. under license from Hasbro, the official owner of the Monopoly game and brand.

“The Greenwich game will pay homage to all of the favorite locations, icons and businesses that are beloved in the community, with locally themed squares not only replacing the traditional game board locations,” said Top Trumps USA Partnerships Manager Afolabi Omotola, “but the Community Chest and Chance playing cards will also take on a local angle.”

Omotola said residents will be encouraged to suggest other locations, businesses, and town icons that they think should be featured on the final game board.

Suggestions can be sent via email to Greenwich@toptrumps.com.

Greenwich Monopoly will be released later this year, ahead of the holiday season and available for purchase online and at local retailers.