CT launches website to streamline entrepreneurs start and manage their businesses

The state of Connecticut has launched a digital service designed to help entrepreneurs start or manage their business, as well as improve their and residents’ interactions with state government.

Now live, the portal – business.ct.gov – will allow users to communicate with several state agencies in one seamless interaction, allowing them to get their work done more quickly.

“It’s been our priority from day one to get more services online and create a true digital government where our business owners can spend time online – not in line,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Our economy depends on us continuing to lead the way with new technology to attract the best talent and minds in the country.

“Our citizens expect us to work across agencies so residents can interact with one seamless government – not siloed agencies,” Lamont said.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill declared the portal “the state of Connecticut’s front door and welcome center for businesses that are starting in or relocating to our great state, and this launch will let them know that we are open for business.”

The state sought input from businesses about the challenges they face and built the portal based upon their recommendations, according to Department of Administrative Services Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

The development of the site was led by the Department of Administrative Services Digital Services team with the support for Deloitte Digital, along with the Department of Economic and Community Development, Department of Consumer Protection, Department of Revenue Services, Department of Labor and Advance CT.

In conjunction with the launch of business.ct.gov, Attorney General William Tong and Merrill issued statements reminding businesses of the dangers posed by “government imposter” scams and the steps businesses can take to protect themselves.

“Government imposter scams are a serious threat to small businesses, with sophisticated mailings that can be hard to detect,” Tong said. He called the portal “a new, important way for businesses to protect themselves and verify the identity of the agencies they are dealing with.”