Stamford orthodontist charged in attempted murder of ex-fiancé’s girlfriend

A Stamford orthodontist has been charged with stabbing her ex-fiancé’s girlfriend in the neck and then claiming to be a Good Samaritan offering medical assistance when the police arrived at the crime scene.

Alika Crew was arrested when New Rochelle Police arrived at a Hillandale Drive home for an emergency medical call. The police found a 30-year-old woman with a deep puncture wound on the left side of her neck, with Crew providing medical aid. Crew, who lives near the victim’s home, claimed she was coming to the victim’s assistance. However, the victim identified Crew as her assailant, alleging that she hid in the back of her vehicle before assaulting her.

The crime victim also identified Crew as being formerly engaged to her boyfriend. Crew was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and is being held at the Westchester County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Crew, who holds a dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania, is a staff orthodontist at Stein Dental Group in Stamford. The name of the crime victim and the man at the center of the love triangle were not publicly released.