Nothing Bundt Cakes opens first Connecticut store in Stamford

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery retailer with more than 350 locations in 40 states and Canada, is opening its first Connecticut store today at 838 High Ridge Road in Stamford.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony coordinated with the Stamford Chamber of Commerce will take place this morning, and a special promotion will occur tomorrow with 20% of the day’s sales being donated to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.

The new store will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a line of cakes ranging in sizes from 8- and 10-inch specialties to miniature Bundlets and bite-sized Bundtinis. The company’s website claims it is “famous for the thick frosting petals that adorn each of our cakes,” which are made with “velvety cream cheese and real butter.”