Nothing Bundt Cakes opens first Connecticut store in Stamford

Phil Hall
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery retailer with more than 350 locations in 40 states and Canada, is opening its first Connecticut store today at 838 High Ridge Road in Stamford.

Nothing Bundt Cakes stamfordA ribbon-cutting ceremony coordinated with the Stamford Chamber of Commerce will take place this morning, and a special promotion will occur tomorrow with 20% of the day’s sales being donated to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.

The new store will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a line of cakes ranging in sizes from 8- and 10-inch specialties to miniature Bundlets and bite-sized Bundtinis. The company’s website claims it is “famous for the thick frosting petals that adorn each of our cakes,” which are made with “velvety cream cheese and real butter.”

