Yorktown launching marketing campaign aimed at spurring business development

The town of Yorktown is in the process of launching a marketing campaign designed to position it as a place where businesses and new development are welcome. The theme is “Yorktown: Up where you belong!” It also is using a “Destination Y” logo.

Yorktown covers approximately 40 square miles in the northern part of Westchester and has 12 residential neighborhoods along with the five business hamlets of Mohegan Lake, Shrub Oak, Jefferson Valley, Crompond and Yorktown Heights.

“Revitalizing Yorktown’s business centers is a commitment to both the present and the future,” Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said in an announcement about the campaign beginning. “In recent years we have been witnessing a sea change that’s brought dramatic and permanent changes to virtually every aspect of our economy. The changes in the world of retailing alone are having far reaching impacts on communities across the nation.”

The marketing campaign was created by Briarcliff Manor-based communications, marketing and advertising agency Thompson & Bender, which recently introduced a campaign for Yonkers under the banner “Yonkers is Back to Business!”

The announcement said that the campaign is starting by targeting business owners and executives looking for new space that fits the needs of social distancing, developers of mixed-use and other projects and small businesses looking to enter new suburban markets.

It also said that the town plans to review current zoning and, as appropriate, adopt zoning overlay districts for the business hamlets. The announcement said that the idea is to set the stage for the creation of live/work retail-residential spaces and encourage a variety of housing options and new economic development opportunities. The town also is looking to make streets more pedestrian and bike-friendly to promote walkability.

“The zoning overlays are crucially important and will serve as templates for town officials, property owners and developers as we work to revitalizing and enhancing our commercial areas,” Slater said.

“The time has come to adapt and be flexible in how we approach our commercial areas, particularly where former uses clearly are no longer economically viable.”

Yorktown’s marketing campaign initially will run from August through November using an all-digital media mix. It also will distribute window and door decals for businesses in collaboration with the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Association of Yorktown.