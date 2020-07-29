WWE is in talks with arenas to resume live events

WWE has been holding discussions with the managements of U.S. performance arenas to coordinate the return of live events and is also seeking to host another production in Saudi Arabia before the end of the year.

According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon detailed the developments during his company’s annual shareholder’s meeting. After the Covid-19 pandemic took root in March, WWE has only presented taped bouts without an audience from its Performance Center in Orlando. While McMahon did not identify when he expected to resume live events or where they would be staged, he said the increased levels of reported Covid-19 cases around the country has made planning difficult.

“We have any number of tentative dates,” he said. “Those tentative dates keep moving back sometimes. But again, with our form of entertainment, it’s imperative that we have fans to interact with. And we continue to look forward. Pinpointing exactly when we’re going to return, it’s a whole different atmosphere than has been in the past and we’ll capitalize on it.”

McMahon also stated WWE was monitoring the pandemic in Saudi Arabia to determine the feasibility of returning to the kingdom, despite the controversy that the company weathered on the participation of its female athletes in Saudi-based events.

“There’s a possibility that we’ll still get a show in before the end of the year as was scheduled,” he said. “But we’re not certain because, you know, who can be certain about what Covid-19 is going to do.”