Stamford’s Synchrony teams with Harbor Freight Tools on credit card program

Harbor Freight Tools, a retailer with more than 1,085 stores nationwide, is launching its own credit card in partnership with Stamford-headquartered Synchrony.

According to the companies, customers that receive a Harbor Freight credit card can earn 10% off their first purchase and 5% back on their future in-store purchases in Harbor Freight Money. Customers also have the option to choose 0% interest with equal monthly payments on in-store purchases of $299 or more.

“For over 40 years, our goal has been to provide hard-working Americans with the quality tools they need at a great value, and our Harbor Freight credit card is one of the most valuable tools we’ve ever offered,” said Eric Smidt, founder and CEO of Harbor Freight Tools. “Working with Synchrony, we’ve created a card that puts our customers first. I’m particularly excited about the 0% interest financing option because it will make larger purchases easier by allowing customers to pay over time without interest charges or balloon payments on these specific purchases. I’m excited and I think our customers will be excited too.”

“The Harbor Freight card provides customers with greater payment flexibility, along with enhanced benefits and value to their loyal customers,” said Tom Quindlen, president and CEO for retail card at Synchrony. “We look forward to partnering with Harbor Freight by providing a successful consumer financing program with an excellent customer experience for their cardholders.”

Harbor Freight Tools has Fairfield County retail locations in Bridgeport and Brookfield and a Westchester store in White Plains.