Survey: Most Connecticut teachers oppose Lamont’s school reopening plans

A new survey released by the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) has determined most of the state’s unionized teachers disapproved of Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan for reopening the schools.

The survey, which polled nearly 16,000 CEA members between July 13-20, found 74% of respondents opposing the governor’s plans for public schools to be open five days a week unless Covid-19 infection rates spike. Of that number, 43% were strongly opposed to the governor’s strategy. Furthermore, 77% of respondents said they were uncomfortable returning to the physical school environment for the fall, with 46% of that number stating they were strongly uncomfortable over that development.

Based on the current state of public health, 46% of respondents supported the continuation of distance learning for the fall semester, while 39% backed a hybrid of distance and in-person learning and only 16% advocated the full resumption of in-person education.

Ninety percent of the respondents predicted it would be difficult to ensure students wear face masks during the school day, and 96% predicted it would be difficult to guarantee students adhere to social distancing protocols. The majority of respondents supported the use of tracking technology in the schools, with 78% of respondents approving the use of this technology to track students and educators who have come into contact with someone with Covid-19.

The one area where there was no debate focused on educator involvement in developing school reopening plans: 100% of respondents supported the input of educators in the decision making and development of these plans.

And as for whether the Covid-19 crisis is forcing teachers to reconsider the continuation of their careers, 18% of respondents stated they were leaving the education profession and 10% said they were retiring, while 69% said the pandemic had no impact on their career plans and 1% had already planned to retire before the pandemic took root.